Emanuel Macron Ordered To Resign As French President Faces Urgent Probe After ‘Betraying France’

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07/11/2022 French President Emanuel Macron signed a secret deal to advance a US company Uber in France when he served as Economy Minister from 2014 to 2016. He is ordered to resign as French president faces urgent probe after ‘betraying France’