'We don’t live in a democracy' - Jimmy Dore on Massie’s loss & the US oligarchy - Tucker Carlson, clip today

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“We don’t live in a democracy” — Jimmy Dore on Massie’s loss and the US oligarchy
Jimmy Dore slammed Rep. Thomas Massie’s primary defeat, calling it proof that the American political system is a rigged oligarchy run by the Epstein class, billionaire warmongers and foreign lobbies.
💬 “How dare we preach democracy around the world… when we obviously don't have democracy here? We just gave up,” Dore said.
Massie’s anti-war positions didn’t change. His push to release the Epstein files didn’t change. But the Zionist lobby and AIPAC billionaires flooded the zone with millions in propaganda and AI attack ads.
💬 “People who slaughter people for profit… They wouldn't rig an election? Of course they would. If it's important enough to murder people, it's important enough to take over electronic voting machines.”
The Epstein class and Trump’s billionaire buddies don't just buy politicians. When buying isn't enough, they let the machines do the math.