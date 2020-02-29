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Part I: The Deeper Story Behind Climate Change
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53 views • February 29, 2020
The climate change emergency is a major issue at this point in history. Secular and religious climate scientists agree that something needs to be done to protect the state of the planet, and the future of life. Despite all the evidence for global warming, many people believe in a "climate change hoax", which argues that all of the data collected by climate scientists has been misinterpreted, distorted, or simply fabricated. This video seeks to clarify the truth about manmade climate change in simple terms. It is the first part in a series looking at the effects of climate change and other major world issues, as they relate to Bible prophecy.
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