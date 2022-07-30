Pete Santilli Slanders Stewart Rhodes before his Arrest

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Alleged Journalist and Talk Show host Pete Santilli slanders Stewart Rhodes
prior to Stewart's arrest. Santilli, who's crusade was to black ball Stewart behind the scenes
by spreading rumors he was a Fed, prevented Rhodes from hitting the interview circuit.
Pete Santilli, no stranger to Fed tactics and universally hated in the Independent Media realms, once reveals his true Thug character On-Air.
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