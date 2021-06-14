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Creating Hairbands: PART 2 in LESSONS for #TwoParallelPaths of Humanity - Resiliency for Future Endeavors and REBUILDING after the RESET
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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21 views • June 14, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HexOnHumanity #EconomicSolutions

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Books Mentioned -

The Price of Tomorrow by Jeff Booth

Conscious Capitalism by John Mackey & Raj Sisodia

The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Amous

Blue Ocean Strategy by W Chan Kim & Renee Nauborgne
Keywords
bitcoinmetaphysicschina trade warfinancial collapsewizard of ozresetroad to rootav steganographythetadc parasite networkv ciphercurrent warbitcoin standardemerald citywishes and rainbowsfox factionsecrets revealedchannel stuffingshipping apocalypse
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