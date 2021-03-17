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Child Sex Trafficking Has Been Going On Right Under Your Nose
Aimless News
Aimless News
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110 views • March 17, 2021
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq



MSM is the enemy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/mainstream-media-losing-minds-florida/

Fauci begs Trump - https://trendingpolitics.com/after-taking-shots-at-president-trump-for-months-doctor-fauci-pleads-for-his-help/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

Potatohead to raise taxes - https://trendingpolitics.com/enjoy-your-1400-bidens-hefty-tax-hikes-will-cost-most-americans-more/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

Idiots fawn over Groper Cuomo - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/embarrassing-compilation-of-celebrities-gushing-over-andrew-cuomo-dummie-funnies/

Joy Behar is an idiot - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/03/15/joy-behar-insists-fictitious-antifa-doesnt-even-exist

Antifa exists - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9354103/Federal-agents-fire-tear-gas-Antifa-protesters-burning-American-flags-Portland.html

India bans cryptocurrency - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/india-to-ban-cryptocurrency/

Missing children per year - https://globalmissingkids.org/awareness/missing-children-statistics/

NXIVM sex cult - https://www.thecut.com/2019/05/the-most-disturbing-details-from-the-nxivm-sex-cult-case.html

NXIVM sex cult - https://nypost.com/2019/03/13/nxivm-co-founder-nancy-salzman-pleads-guilty-in-sex-cult-case/

CPS loses kids - https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2019/01/31/sex-trafficking-victims-children-state-care-missing/2730139002/

CPS is part of it - https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/

South Park Adrenochrome - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ln_kr842Mw

Immigration to sex slaves - https://www.newsmax.com/us/immigrants-dallas-convention-center/2021/03/15/id/1013859/

North Korea ignores potatohead - https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-gives-bidens-us-diplomatic-cold-shoulder/a-56881380

Kim Jung Un calls Potatohead a coward - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1371560878882091012

UFC back to full crowd in Florida - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/back-dana-white-leads-way-announces-ufc-261-jacksonville-florida-3-title-fights-full-crowd-video/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1371926117884469249



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