© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Sex Trafficking Has Been Going On Right Under Your Nose
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • March 17, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3ll4iBq
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
MSM is the enemy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/mainstream-media-losing-minds-florida/
Fauci begs Trump - https://trendingpolitics.com/after-taking-shots-at-president-trump-for-months-doctor-fauci-pleads-for-his-help/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Potatohead to raise taxes - https://trendingpolitics.com/enjoy-your-1400-bidens-hefty-tax-hikes-will-cost-most-americans-more/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Idiots fawn over Groper Cuomo - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/embarrassing-compilation-of-celebrities-gushing-over-andrew-cuomo-dummie-funnies/
Joy Behar is an idiot - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/03/15/joy-behar-insists-fictitious-antifa-doesnt-even-exist
Antifa exists - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9354103/Federal-agents-fire-tear-gas-Antifa-protesters-burning-American-flags-Portland.html
India bans cryptocurrency - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/india-to-ban-cryptocurrency/
Missing children per year - https://globalmissingkids.org/awareness/missing-children-statistics/
NXIVM sex cult - https://www.thecut.com/2019/05/the-most-disturbing-details-from-the-nxivm-sex-cult-case.html
NXIVM sex cult - https://nypost.com/2019/03/13/nxivm-co-founder-nancy-salzman-pleads-guilty-in-sex-cult-case/
CPS loses kids - https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2019/01/31/sex-trafficking-victims-children-state-care-missing/2730139002/
CPS is part of it - https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/
South Park Adrenochrome - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ln_kr842Mw
Immigration to sex slaves - https://www.newsmax.com/us/immigrants-dallas-convention-center/2021/03/15/id/1013859/
North Korea ignores potatohead - https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-gives-bidens-us-diplomatic-cold-shoulder/a-56881380
Kim Jung Un calls Potatohead a coward - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1371560878882091012
UFC back to full crowd in Florida - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/back-dana-white-leads-way-announces-ufc-261-jacksonville-florida-3-title-fights-full-crowd-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1371926117884469249
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
MSM is the enemy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/mainstream-media-losing-minds-florida/
Fauci begs Trump - https://trendingpolitics.com/after-taking-shots-at-president-trump-for-months-doctor-fauci-pleads-for-his-help/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Potatohead to raise taxes - https://trendingpolitics.com/enjoy-your-1400-bidens-hefty-tax-hikes-will-cost-most-americans-more/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Idiots fawn over Groper Cuomo - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/embarrassing-compilation-of-celebrities-gushing-over-andrew-cuomo-dummie-funnies/
Joy Behar is an idiot - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/03/15/joy-behar-insists-fictitious-antifa-doesnt-even-exist
Antifa exists - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9354103/Federal-agents-fire-tear-gas-Antifa-protesters-burning-American-flags-Portland.html
India bans cryptocurrency - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/india-to-ban-cryptocurrency/
Missing children per year - https://globalmissingkids.org/awareness/missing-children-statistics/
NXIVM sex cult - https://www.thecut.com/2019/05/the-most-disturbing-details-from-the-nxivm-sex-cult-case.html
NXIVM sex cult - https://nypost.com/2019/03/13/nxivm-co-founder-nancy-salzman-pleads-guilty-in-sex-cult-case/
CPS loses kids - https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2019/01/31/sex-trafficking-victims-children-state-care-missing/2730139002/
CPS is part of it - https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/
South Park Adrenochrome - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ln_kr842Mw
Immigration to sex slaves - https://www.newsmax.com/us/immigrants-dallas-convention-center/2021/03/15/id/1013859/
North Korea ignores potatohead - https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-gives-bidens-us-diplomatic-cold-shoulder/a-56881380
Kim Jung Un calls Potatohead a coward - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1371560878882091012
UFC back to full crowd in Florida - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/back-dana-white-leads-way-announces-ufc-261-jacksonville-florida-3-title-fights-full-crowd-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1371926117884469249
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.