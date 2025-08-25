DUTCH YOUTUBER VISITS MARSEILLES 👜 WHERE HE IS ATTACKED FOR HIS BAG

David Atherton - A Dutch YouTuber makes videos in dangerous cities. He visits Marseilles where he is attacked for his bag by two North Africans, probably Algerians.





Despite holding a camera he fights them off.





Source: https://x.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1960002505779368300





This is @TomvdhDTM and his YouTube channel here https://youtu.be/okwaaWPNHnY great guy to watch





https://facebook.com/share/19QTBYQy7F/?mibextid=wwXIfr