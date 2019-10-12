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Trump honors 2019 Little League World Series champions at rally
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2 views • October 12, 2019
The Eastbank All-Stars from Louisiana flew back to their home state aboard Air Force One with Trump and were honored by the president at the 'Keep America Great' rally in Lake Charles. #FoxNews
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