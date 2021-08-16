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Does Durham have the goods? | REACTION | The Count
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360 views • August 16, 2021
Former Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Advisor George Papadopoulos explains why he believes John Durham has some bombshell evidence about senior officials for actions prior to the 2016 election - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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