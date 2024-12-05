Racist California - Hunter Pardon Protects Joe

California lawmaker says bill would give admission priority at public university to descendants of slaves





A California lawmaker will introduce a bill that would give descendants of slaves priority for admission to the two largest public university systems in the state.





Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, a Democrat who represents parts of Los Angeles, told The Associated Press he will introduce the bill as lawmakers meet in Sacramento to swear in new members for a new legislative session. Bryan said universities have given admission priority to certain applicants for decades, which benefited mostly donors and their families.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/california-lawmaker-says-bill-would-give-admission-priority-at-public-university-to-descendants-of-slaves/ar-AA1v9mRf









DEI is DOA: Redefining diversity in Trump’s second administration





President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory signals a turning point for our nation. As America grapples with the consequences of unchecked diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI policies, the second Trump administration has a clear mandate to restore fairness and meritocracy in employment law.





https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/5012229-trump-dei-merit/









Hunter Biden pardon 'unprecedented' and 'very unusual,' experts say





President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter Biden was an unusually broad and rare example of executive clemency, according to legal experts.





The president pardoned his son for any federal crimes “he committed or may have committed" between Jan. 1, 2014, through the end of this year. Legal experts compared the blanket pardon to former President Gerald Ford’s pardon of his predecessor, Richard Nixon, who resigned amid the Watergate scandal.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/12/02/president-biden-hunter-pardon-son-unusual/76704414007/









Big Guy’s 10-year suspicious pardon for Hunter covers way more than it should





President Joe Biden’s shocking decision to grant his son Hunter a full and unconditional pardon has critics noting the time frame would clear him of alleged corruption while on the Burisma board.





Potential crimes committed by Biden’s 54-year-old son “from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024” are covered by the document even though the current charges against him are related to convictions on federal gun and tax fraud charges that came to light in 2018.





https://thedailybs.com/2024/12/02/big-guys-10-year-shock-pardon-for-hunter-covers-way-more-than-it-should/









Biden Weighs Preemptive Pardons for Cheney, Schiff, Fauci, Others





President Joe Biden is weighing preemptive pardons for his allies in Congress and current and former federal officials, senior Democrats familiar with the discussions told Politico’s Jonathan Martin.





Receiving a preemptive pardon would indicate an admission of guilt, although some Democrats claim a preemptive pardon would only be intended to block President-elect Donald Trump from cleaning up Washington.





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/12/04/report-biden-weighs-preemptive-pardons-for-cheney-schiff-fauci-others/




