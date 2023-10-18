EPOCH TV | Averting WWIII: US Officials Walking a Political Tightrope

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Averting WWIII: US Officials Walking a Political Tightrope

The war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization risks expanding into a broader regional conflict. Any wrong move could set off a chain reaction of international involvement, which could realistically spark a third world war. Yet the trajectory became more clear over the weekend. It appears that for now, there will not be any international involvement from major players.





But it will likely become a proxy war, with continued U.S. support of Israel, and continued support for Hamas from proxy forces, including through Iran. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss how each nation is positioning itself, and where this all could lead.





