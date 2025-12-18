Common sense can save us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking as the Spirit guides we have to spread the truth and there's some common sense ways to do it without getting your main social media account banned. You can even make money doing it. And we got to teach the kids to teach themselves to teach them to tell the truth online.
https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/#/
see my other shows please like subscribe share comment support at the link to spread
https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/support-the-work.html#/
please support the word PayPal venmo Cash app Crypto
#meditate #victory #prophecy #Spirit #News
#honor #consequences #lies #news #authority #Christ #believe #solutions #faithful #judge #dontudge #lies #heresy #Justice #Truth #Jesus #Love #Grace #Christian #serveothers #God