CPAC at the Hyatt - Engineering Society

Hyatt claps back at CPAC haters: We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environmentHyatt Hotels defended its decision to host the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, at a time when the political climate has become increasingly volatile, citing its belief that individuals and organizations should be able to peacefully gather and express their own views.The three-day event is being held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Florida, featuring a slew of prominent Republican speakers from lawmakers and former administration officials to President Donald Trump.Gold Trump statue on sale at CPAC for $100,000A bizarre gold statue of former President Trump clad in sandals and waving a magic wand is currently on sale at CPAC — for anyone with a cool $100,000 to spend.“He’s wearing a business suit because he’s a business man. The red tie represents the Republican party, the red white and blue shorts represent the fact that he’s a patriot,” the artist Tommy Zegan told The Post. The sandals, he said, reflect how Trump was in his golden years and could be retired and “on the beach” if he wanted to.How Justin Trudeau Applies China’s Communist SOCIAL ENGINEERING Tactics Within Canadian SocietyOne fundamental difference within democratic and communist societies can be found within the spectrum of “demography”— the mix of ethnic and religious community populations within a particular society.When observing historical dictatorships of modern history, we find a common phenomenon. For example, take the communist nation of China. In specious terms, if the government of China do not like a specific faction of society, they maintain an ability to decimate said community.Likewise for individuals deemed “problem citizens” by government. Journalists who publish what the ruling politburo do not approve of will be thrown in jail. The European legal theory of “habeas corpus” — right to a fair trial–does not exist in China.Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccineThe chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19.CPP Investments said Friday Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.Oilpatch woes boost Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rates to record levelsVacancies in Calgary’s downtown office towers have risen to record levels and there’s no landlord relief in sight with almost one in three offices sitting empty and sublets accounting for a quarter of available spaces on the market.The city’s glut of empty office space has previously been linked to overbuilding but two commercial real estate reports released this past week show that downtown vacancy rates in Canada’s oil and gas capital are the highest in the country and growing — despite no major new towers opening in the past two years.Vacancies are likely to go even higher, both reports note, driven by short-term factors including layoffs resulting from the takeover of Husky Energy Inc. by Cenovus Energy Inc. and longer-term job losses from cost-cutting and mergers in the oil and gas sector.Follow us on uncensored platforms