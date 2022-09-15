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How Many Days Per Week Do You Need To Take Turpentine?
People often ask me how many days per week should a person be taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally.
So I have created this video "How Many Days Per Week Do You Need To Take Turpentine?" to answer this question in various ways because it simply depends upon what Turpentine protocol you will be performing.
If you want to learn my in depth answers to this question, watch this video from start to finish NOW!
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