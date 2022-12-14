Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The impact of a gold revaluation, a Chinese economy crash, and a potential new American currency!
155 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

ITM TRADING, INC.

Dec 14, 2022Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA12142022&month=2022-12

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA12142022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading ❓ Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 0:58 When Lynette speaks of a revaluation of gold, would the overnight revaluation happen to the spot price? which would mean it's really a revaluation of the dollar rather than gold, right?

Question 2: 1:40 Do you see a possibility of the Chinese economy crashing so badly that China is forced to sell much of its enormous gold reserves?

Question 3: 3:40 You said you took out a mortgage for your bug out home.  If there is a reset, won't you owe a lot more dollars on it?

Question 4: 6:30 What will happen to my annuity with The Reset? I have substantial money in a 10 year annuity with a life insurance company that was set up to provide me an income stream in the future.

Question 5: 11:44 Will America do a bankruptcy, write the entire debt off, and then start new with a sound money system backed by precious metals?

Question 6: 14:19 Can you paint a picture of how society will look when you are planning on bugging out?

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-i... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

Keywords
depressioneconomygoldsilverhyperinflationfinanceincitm tradinggold revaluationchinese economy crashamerican currency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket