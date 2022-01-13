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Veritas, Virology and Virulently Evil People | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 33
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80 views • January 13, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we cover Project Veritas’ explosive top secret military document drop that proves fauci lied before congress, the origins of COVID-19, gain of function research, vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed, and the government’s effort to conceal all of this. We also cover the hypocrisy of those in power from the Pfizer CEO to Donald Trump. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab, Twitter and Gettr:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://twitter.com/puttfark
https://gettr.com/user/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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