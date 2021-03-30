FROM DIGITAL PASSPORTS TO FACE SCANS IN MONTHS, MORE "RARE" BLOOD CLOTS AND A LITTLE RANT

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Waking the Future
The UK has gone from digital passports to facial recognition in a matter of months. Meanwhile Germany is seeing deaths from blood clots and still refusing to admit it is the astra depop-shot. Pat goes on a little rant about the progression of things.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/uk-now-considering-digital-face-scanning-to-enter-pubs/
https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2021/03/29/germany-reports-more-blood-clot-cases-associated-with-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-covid-cases-drop-to-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted/ar-BB1f5yIu
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