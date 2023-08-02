Create New Account
Died from Being Denied Transplant
Canadian man, Garnet Harper died from kidney disease after he could not receive a transplant because he was unvaccinated. An obituary from Garnet’s family said he was fighting kidney disease when he passed away at 35 years old on May 22, 2023. Thank you, Jonathan Bradley from the Western Standard for the report and Eric Moutsos for sharing this.

