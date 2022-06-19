ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 6/19/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

AILING JOE BIDEN CRASHES HIS BIKE WHILE ON REGULAR WEEKEND VACATION IN DELAWARE, JUST LIKE HE CRASHED ECONOMYMedia and Democrats melting down over 2024 prospects as Biden showcases his deteriorating physical fitness yet again.

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