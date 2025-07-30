The Time American Pilots Flew a Soviet Jet in Russian Skies

NASA's High Speed Civil Transport program represents one of aviation history's great collaborations. Using a Russian Tu-144 as a flying supersonic laboratory, a team comprised of Russian and NASA engineers and pilots worked together to advance the science of civil supersonic flight.

Special thanks to NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s Glenn A. Bever. His dedication to the project and continued commitment to sharing his experiences made my journey in learning about the Tu-144LL particularly enjoyable. – Ren ([email protected])