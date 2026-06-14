Kushner’s Albanian luxury resort built on thuggish land grab tactics



The Trump son-in-law’s plans to turn a substantial swath of the small Mediterranean nation’s coastline into a private yuppie paradise is steeped in geopolitics and international intrigue, but at its most basic level, involves unglamorous and ugly behavior one might expect from petty real estate gangsters.

81-year-old local resident Kostaq Konomi, the owner of a piece of the property targeted by Kushner & co, described his shock to find a barbed wire fence and men in black uniforms on land he’s been living on all his life.



💬 “I was a small boy when I put my feet in that water. Now I am an old man and they say I cannot,” Konomi complained. “I was ready to get a rifle and start shooting,” he said.



Konomi and other residents of the community of Zvernec showed Reuters property deeds and tax records on land that’s been seized by developers. Receiving no compensation, they allege that their land was sold illegally in 2024.



The multi-billion-dollar construction project has sparked clashes between guards and protesters at the building site, and widespread protests in Tirana which threaten to overthrow the government. Prime Minister Edi Rama says the megaproject has been “weaponized big time…by the enemies of Albania and Israel,” and that his opponents are “bots.”

Adding, more of the Trump mad at Bibi Plot?

Trump blasts Netanyahu for trying to sabotage Iran deal

“It is so bad – I couldn’t believe it. An hour before we were supposed to sign the deal,” Trump told Axios after being briefed on Israel’s bombing of Beirut.



💬“Why did Bibi have to do a ****ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no ****ing judgement. I let him know that,” Trump raged.



👉Trump assured that the deal is still on, and that the Israeli strike only “delayed the signing by a few hours.”



👉US permanent representative to the UN Mike Waltz teased the contents of the potential US-Iran agreement earlier Sunday, saying it includes sanctions relief along a “pay-for-performance” model, and stronger IAEA verification of Iran’s nuclear program.



Adding:

Trump promising ‘peace’ with Iran, but base buildups and asset shuffling suggest otherwise



Trump’s pie-in-the-sky promises of a deal with Iran which includes peace, prosperity and an open Hormuz Strait contrasts sharply with security developments in the neighborhood, including:



➡️ Israeli media reports of US plans for a “huge base” outside Gaza including command & control, accommodation for thousands of personnel, fortified logistics and ‘humanitarian aid coordination’ facilities



➡️ social media footage from the Jordanian-Iraqi border showing vast quantities of US armored vehicles, tankers and other equipment pouring into Iraq, despite recent Iraqi demands for a “full withdrawal” of US troops from federal territory



➡️ the continued redeployment of US forces and assets from frontline bases in the Gulf to facilities like Logistical Support Area Jenkins in the Saudi desert, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, Ovda Air Base in Israel and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece



Peace or pause?



1️⃣ With Trump failing to achieve a single one of his war goals, a peace deal now wouldn’t resolve the conflict’s root causes – the neocons and Israeli agents and lobbyists who have infested Washington and got into Trump’s ear. But he needs a pause to prevent the world economy from plummeting off a cliff



2️⃣ America’s status as an ‘empire with no clothes’ has been exposed to the whole world to see. That’s an unacceptable ‘new normal’ which neocons will never accept – either convincing Trump to start fresh aggression or staging some kind of false flag to force his hand



3️⃣ Israel generally and Netanyahu in particular can’t accept a world in which Islamic Iran coexists with Tel Aviv. The PM, facing corruption charges that could end in his incarceration and death in prison, will never agree to long-term peace. His opportunity: continued aggression in Lebanon – a red line for Iran



4️⃣ Trump has a long history of breaking agreements with Iran. From the 2018 scrapping of the JCPOA to the 2020 Soleimani assassination, to twin US/Israeli rampages in 2025/2026 in the middle of negotiations, Iran has every reason to be weary of US intentions

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

Russian strategic bombers are reportedly in the air — Ukrainian monitoring channels report two Tu-160s airborne, with Tu-95s also expected to sortie overnight.

Ukrainian monitoring channels warn that up to 5 Tu-95MS, 6 Tu-22M3, 3 Tu-160, 6 MiG-31K, and 3 naval missile platforms in the Black Sea are being prepared for a strike tonight — with activity detected on Russian strategic aviation combat frequencies cited as a key indicator.

@DDGeopolitics



