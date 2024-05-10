Brain Power | Michael Platt

The new science of neuroeconomics is revolutionising our understanding of how humans make decisions. In this presentation for the World Economic Forum, Michael Platt – a professor in neuroscience, psychology and marketing at the Wharton School – separates the “hope” from the “hype”. He discusses potential applications, including fine-tuning attempts to help people make healthy decisions, or more effectively guiding individuals towards products or jobs they will enjoy. https://bit.ly/44AqoX3
