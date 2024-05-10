Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brain Power | Michael Platt
channel image
Techg Solution-24
1 Subscribers
33 views
Published 16 hours ago

The new science of neuroeconomics is revolutionising our understanding of how humans make decisions. In this presentation for the World Economic Forum, Michael Platt – a professor in neuroscience, psychology and marketing at the Wharton School – separates the “hope” from the “hype”. He discusses potential applications, including fine-tuning attempts to help people make healthy decisions, or more effectively guiding individuals towards products or jobs they will enjoy. https://bit.ly/44AqoX3

Keywords
brainpinky and the brainbrain aneurysmalpha brainbrainpopbrain tumor symptomsbrain breakparts of the brainbrain anatomybrain aneurysm symptoms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket