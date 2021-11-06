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Protocol 1: The Easiest Protocol of all with Chlorine Dioxide (Maintenance & Prophylactic)
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8558 views • November 06, 2021
Protocol 1 is the first and easiest and simplest way to use Chlorine Dioxide. I go though the process and chemestry of how it works and how to do it. This type of protocol shows how, over time, your use of chlorine dioxide can become a little more "art" than "science" because everybody's gut is a little different and our GI is a little different from time to time.
By the way: My Edition 3.0 of this book is coming out. It is free and it outlines further details of this protocol...more to come!
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
By the way: My Edition 3.0 of this book is coming out. It is free and it outlines further details of this protocol...more to come!
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
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