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Information from a recent meditation, how trees communicate, and how they can help us in this fight for humanity
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131 views • August 03, 2021
In this video, I include some important information about trees that I obtained in a recent meditation. The experience was rather intense and I have been able to find some additional information that seems to support what I saw during meditation (links below). This information was important enough for me to share asap. Certainly take what resonates with you and leave the rest behind, but hopefully this information resonates and you find it insightful.
If you would like to schedule an appointment for distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links:
https://letstalkscience.ca/educational-resources/stem-in-context/talking-trees-how-do-trees-communicate
This link take you to information on how trees communicate through underground fungal mycorrhizal networks.
https://www.brainpickings.org/2019/07/10/trees-ted-ed/
This link has some great videos that cover this information about tree communication.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMOBmoGBZmcD/
3D to 5D Consciousness channel on Bitchute
If you would like to schedule an appointment for distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links:
https://letstalkscience.ca/educational-resources/stem-in-context/talking-trees-how-do-trees-communicate
This link take you to information on how trees communicate through underground fungal mycorrhizal networks.
https://www.brainpickings.org/2019/07/10/trees-ted-ed/
This link has some great videos that cover this information about tree communication.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMOBmoGBZmcD/
3D to 5D Consciousness channel on Bitchute
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