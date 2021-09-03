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Psychedelics Revealed Episode 4
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1 view • September 03, 2021
Studies show the incredible power of psychedelics, used under proper supervision and in the right way, to change lives for the better. So why is this type of therapy not “Standard Practice” in medicine today?
How can psychedelics help with abuse? And… can psychedelics help people recover from substance abuse? It sounds counterintuitive… but wait until you see what’s revealed in this episode.
Finally, watch as Dan Engle and Meghan Pearson share their personal experiences… you’ll be blown away!
How can psychedelics help with abuse? And… can psychedelics help people recover from substance abuse? It sounds counterintuitive… but wait until you see what’s revealed in this episode.
Finally, watch as Dan Engle and Meghan Pearson share their personal experiences… you’ll be blown away!
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