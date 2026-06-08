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Hitler expected Operation Barbarossa to be a quick victory.
Instead, it became the largest invasion in history—and one of the greatest military disasters of World War II.
Millions of soldiers, massive battles, brutal winters, and a conflict that changed the course of the war forever.
How did a campaign designed to crush the Soviet Union end up helping bring Nazi Germany to defeat?
🎙️ Want the full story?
👉 Listen to the complete episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Y9rvQtvjHWdtEwEmPLA2s?si=98ce720b5803443d
#OperationBarbarossa #WorldWarII #ww2history #militaryhistory #battleofmoscow #WarHistory
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