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Mirror: Educate Your ~ FEMA ~ The True Power in Charge of USA Inc...Stop Talking Poly Tics!
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30 views • April 30, 2021
Who is running the country? 15,000 troops in DC, the rest of the military is to stand down. DC is being sealed off.
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