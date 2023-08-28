I ask myself, Is Free Speech, Even Possible?

I question the impact of Precedences on my life and others. How do established Precedents by media, judicial proceedings, parents and community affect my ability to think freely, allowing free speech.
The reason I ask, is that, If thinking is controlled By Precedents, How is it possible to have free thought when my decisions are based on the precedents that I believe?
