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W.H.O. Scientists Admit The Lack Of Vaccine Safety Studies
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46 views • April 28, 2020
Shocking footage from inside The W.H.O. Global Vaccine Safety Summit on Dec. 2&3 2019.
SOURCE: World Health Organization
Discussions of Vaccine Safety Studies, Adjuvants in Vaccines, Lack of follow up in Vaccine Studies, Interaction of different Adjuvants in different vaccines given to children over a short period of time.
SOURCE: World Health Organization
Discussions of Vaccine Safety Studies, Adjuvants in Vaccines, Lack of follow up in Vaccine Studies, Interaction of different Adjuvants in different vaccines given to children over a short period of time.
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