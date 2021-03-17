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Covid vaccine , 5G and the zombie ( crazies) effect
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16132 views • March 17, 2021
Hi in today’s video I read out a dream given to sister Ester Eagle about the covid 19 vaccine and how it changes people ( this video was banned from YouTube) here is a link to that transcript https://444prophecynews.com/covid-19-vaccinations-mean-death-esther-eagle/
God bless and please repent in Jesus Christ mighty name as we are living in the last days
God bless and please repent in Jesus Christ mighty name as we are living in the last days
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