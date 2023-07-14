Senator Ron Johnson Unscripted

This special episode features The New American TV’s exclusive interview with Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The senator has been a lightning bolt for media attacks, so we invited him over for an interview.

Johnson discussed the difference between leftists and conservatives who serve in office, the troublesome reports of treasonous Biden family corruption, his being a voice for people who’ve been injured by the Covid injection, our nation’s tenuous fiscal condition, the real reason for the Second Amendment, how he came to know about the global elites seeking to rule over the people, and more.