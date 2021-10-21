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Jeremiah 50:36 A Sword is Upon the Liars~ and They Shall Dote
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DOTE: To be delirious; to have the intellect impaired so that the mind wanders or wavers. WOW ~ Hear First Hand James Rice's Doting About His Last Day Prophets Proclamations!!
Jeremiah 50:36 A Sword is Upon the Liars; and They Shall Dote: a Sword is Upon Her Mighty Men; and They Shall Be Dismayed.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Jeremiah 50:36 A Sword is Upon the Liars; and They Shall Dote: a Sword is Upon Her Mighty Men; and They Shall Be Dismayed.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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