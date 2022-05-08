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PureBlood Sentenced To Death: Hospital Denies Unvaxxed 17-YR Old Over Jab Status
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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40 views • May 08, 2022
The 'I Stand With Ukraine' statement seems to only apply to those Ukrainians who are vaccinated.

Brian Festa & Jenna Campau join The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to a young Ukrainian girl who is being denied a kidney transplant due to her unvaccinated status!

The name of this cruel hospital is the Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.

Their phone number is 616-277-7772!

We are giving YOU the chance to tell this hospital what you think of their malpractice!

Donate Here!
https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate-transplant-lawsuit/

Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovidpurebloods
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy