https://gettr.com/post/p2fmcywb044

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】The CCP’s infiltration into America is by no means a partisan issue! I hope everyone can share this video with Jim Jordan, Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the Congress, and your senators and congressmen. Because they have done nothing so far.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #ElliotBroidy #StephenWynn





4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】中共对美国的渗透跟党派之争无关！希望大家把本视频分享给美国众议院司法委员会主席吉姆·乔丹以及你们的参议员和众议员，因为迄今为止，他们尚未有任何动作！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #埃利奥特布罗伊迪 #史蒂芬永利



