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LONDON PROTEST JULY 19 2021 -AWAKENED YOUTH TELLS IT LIKE IT IS
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30 views • July 21, 2021
This young man is in a band about to release their latest. My spitits rose after chatting with him and he gave me hope for planet earth since he seems to be far more in the know than zombies double his age who are swallowing hook line and sinker all the fake news that the mainstream media is spoon feeding them. It seems that there is yet hope for the next generation. 😁Our job is to clear the ground and give these young future leaders as good a launch pad as possible for the future world, that, with God's help, we are now manifesting.
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Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
Our Freedom Tube https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@8d8024eb3
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