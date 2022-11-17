Create New Account
Dr Robert Malone | COVID Vaccine Death Claims Underreported | Epoch TV
EPOCH TV:Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov 

31,696 COVID Vaccine Death Claims Submitted to CDC’s Reporting System Since 2020: Triple All Other Vaccines Combined Over 30 Years | 

“The #CDC knew that the #VAERS system was inadequate for surveillance even though they were telling Congress and the White House that they had the tools,” said Dr. #RobertMalone.

vaccinescdcpandemicvaerscorona viruscovidplandemicfacts matterepoch tv

