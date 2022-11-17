Dr Robert Malone | COVID Vaccine Death Claims Underreported | Epoch TV

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EPOCH TV:Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
31,696 COVID Vaccine Death Claims Submitted to CDC’s Reporting System Since 2020: Triple All Other Vaccines Combined Over 30 Years |
“The #CDC knew that the #VAERS system was inadequate for surveillance even though they were telling Congress and the White House that they had the tools,” said Dr. #RobertMalone.
🔥 Watch here 👉https://ept.ms/30KVAERSDeaths