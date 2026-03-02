my retirement plan coming soon passover in april not setting any dates but maybe

revelation 3-10 because you have kept my word about patient endurance i will keep u from the time of testing that is coming upon the whole world to test those who dwell on the earth. luke 21-36 watch therefore and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come upon the earth. 1 thessalonians 4-16-18 for the lord himself will come down from heaven with a loud voice of a archangel with the trumpet call of god and the dead in christ will rise first after that we who are still alive and left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the lord in the air and so we will be with the lord forever.therefor encourage one another with these words.praise the lord thank you king jesus.