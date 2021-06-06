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TROUBLING SCIENCE EMERGING ON SPIKE PROTEIN -- from theHighwire.com
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363 views • June 06, 2021
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TROUBLING SCIENCE EMERGING ON SPIKE PROTEIN
Last week it was Dr. Peter McCullough who raised the alarm about the #Covid vaccine spike proteins. Now, another respected professor, viral immunologist from Canada, Byron Bridle PhD, brings forth more corroborating evidence, suggesting the toxic protein in the shot distributes all over the body within as little as 15 minutes.
POSTED: June 4, 2021
TROUBLING SCIENCE EMERGING ON SPIKE PROTEIN
Last week it was Dr. Peter McCullough who raised the alarm about the #Covid vaccine spike proteins. Now, another respected professor, viral immunologist from Canada, Byron Bridle PhD, brings forth more corroborating evidence, suggesting the toxic protein in the shot distributes all over the body within as little as 15 minutes.
POSTED: June 4, 2021
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