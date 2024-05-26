Startup Says It Can Put Your HEAD on ANOTHER BODY Soon!

Glenn Beck
May 24, 2024
The startup company BrainBridge recently released a video advertising its future services that are mind-blowing. The company promises that in about 8 years, it will be able to use A.I. and completely robotic surgeons to remove a patient's head and attach it to another body. Glenn and Stu review the shocking video and explain ask, "what could possibly go wrong?!"
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:
/ @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cNFv4JFAw8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.