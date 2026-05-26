Babylon is fallen: The Vatican’s Islam's Quran Surah 3:54 admits allah is satan in disguise

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Uwantsun



In Surah 3:54, allah says that he is the greatest of all “planners” or deceivers. In Revelation 12:9, the dragon is satan who deceives the whole world.