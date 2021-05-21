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Q THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD - Understanding The Q Movement 101
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1361 views • May 21, 2021
Credit to Joe M. What is Q and What is The Plan?.... Understanding the Q Team Plan.
To eliminate world corruption and restore liberty to the all for the Greater Good.
To eliminate world corruption and restore liberty to the all for the Greater Good.
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