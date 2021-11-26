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CONSPIRACION DEL V.CORONA, DESMONTADA
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220 views • November 26, 2021
El Dr. David Martin exhibe evidencias de que un cartel de crimen organizado, constituida por las mayores farmacéuticas, autoridades de salud de E.U., como Fauci, la OMS, la Universidad de North Carolina, el laboratorio de Wuhan y muchos otros. Y aunque muestra la reticencia de su propio sistema político- judicial, muestra espectativas de lograr la correcta persecusión legal de estos crímenes contra la humanidad, tipificados como 'terrorismo doméstico'
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