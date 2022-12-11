Create New Account
GLENN BECK | Meet the DANGEROUS man Biden traded to Russia: Viktor Bout
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
The White House is defending its recent prisoner swap with Russia, despite criticism against the move from both sides of the political aisle. The Biden Administration chose to release imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia last February for alleged drug charges. It's great news that Griner is home. But was it the right move? In this clip, Glenn details just how dangerous Viktor Bout truly is. In fact, in one 60 Minutes clip, a former DEA official calls him ‘one of the most dangerous men on the face of the earth…’

Keywords
glenn beckbiden regimebrittney grinerrussian arms dealer

