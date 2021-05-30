© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facial recognition at Walmart!😷🚫
Follow
2
Share
Report
439 views • May 30, 2021
They want you to continue to wear the masks to be a slave to society! live your best life! If we quit complying we can overcome the tyranny as a whole but not individually!! The entire time making this video no one even asked me about my mask in Walmart or any other store I go to if you are seriously scared for your health than continue to wear it but if you are tired of the tyranny then stand up!!! This is the beginning of the rest of your life take your freedoms back live your life!!!!
.
Everyone enjoy your happy Memorial Day weekend!!
.
#MartLaw #Walmart #Samwalton #billclinton #theclintons #samsclub #facialrecognition #artificialintelligence #4thindustrialrevolution #MartialLaw #ID2020 #NewWorldOrder #MarkOfTheBeast #NWO #Fema #femacamps #medicalmafia #medicaltyranny #Nomoremasks #Fightback #Standtogether #freedom #civilrights #America #naziamerica
.
Everyone enjoy your happy Memorial Day weekend!!
.
#MartLaw #Walmart #Samwalton #billclinton #theclintons #samsclub #facialrecognition #artificialintelligence #4thindustrialrevolution #MartialLaw #ID2020 #NewWorldOrder #MarkOfTheBeast #NWO #Fema #femacamps #medicalmafia #medicaltyranny #Nomoremasks #Fightback #Standtogether #freedom #civilrights #America #naziamerica
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.