Facial recognition at Walmart!😷🚫

They want you to continue to wear the masks to be a slave to society! live your best life! If we quit complying we can overcome the tyranny as a whole but not individually!! The entire time making this video no one even asked me about my mask in Walmart or any other store I go to if you are seriously scared for your health than continue to wear it but if you are tired of the tyranny then stand up!!! This is the beginning of the rest of your life take your freedoms back live your life!!!!

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Everyone enjoy your happy Memorial Day weekend!!

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