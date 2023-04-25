Create New Account
Jake Sullivan was Asked this Question - 'Were You Involved in a Corrupt Influence Spreading Operation - Involving the Biden Family in Ukraine or any other Country?'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria” Sullivan responded negatively to a journalist's question about whether he was involved in a corrupt influence-spreading operation involving the Biden family in Ukraine or any other country?

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

