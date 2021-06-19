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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1030 - Marchand Dooley murders - Report on the crime
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2 views • June 19, 2021
The group beat Robert, Shirley, and Douglas, before stealing their safe containing rare gold coins. Then, before they left, Aikens slit each of their throats. Robert and Douglas died at the scene, while Shirley survived on life support for almost two weeks, before succumbing to her injuries.
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