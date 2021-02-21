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I think BLM is the stupidest name when the system is screwing us all the same
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70 views • February 21, 2021
watch as some sellout celebrities try to fuel division by acting like they all of a sudden care about black people THEY DONT. lots of them are a part of african slave labor camps like the ones ran by apple! we must come together as one race the human race. after all its not juts blacks starving and dying in texas!!
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