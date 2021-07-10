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Christoph Hörstel: Suspected assassination of Tanzania's President Magufuli
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71 views • July 10, 2021
Leading media portray the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli as the possible result of a corona infection and heart failure. But according to Christoph Hörstel, there are clear in-dications of a politically motivated assassination.
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