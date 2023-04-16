https://gettr.com/post/p2ef0nh9071
#freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
所有这些大的收购，CCP无处不在。只要看看他们在哪里花了最多的钱，他们收买了什么人，你会把整幅画拼凑起来。
With all those big acquisitions, CCP is all over the place. You will piece this picture together by looking at where they spent the most money and the people they bought out.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.