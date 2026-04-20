Iran Thought It Was Untouchable

Then President Trump Changed The Rules

* Within a matter of weeks, Iran’s ability to wage war has been rendered inert by American and Israeli forces.

* Over the course of seven U.S. presidencies, Iran developed a self-inflated view of itself.

* But why?

* Numerous U.S. administrations gave the Iranian regime the impression that the Western world was afraid of them.

* DJT called their bluff.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (20 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78rwpg-how-obama-biden-made-iran-believe-it-could-take-on-the-whole-world-victor-d.html

https://youtu.be/9326wc1BtxA